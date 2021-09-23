KBR bags digital advisory services contract by OCI Beaumont
Sep. 23, 2021 6:25 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a three-year contract to provide KBR INSITE monitoring and advisory services to OCI's integrated ammonia-methanol plant in Beaumont, Texas.
- KBR INSITE is a cloud-based remote plant monitoring service within KBR's Digital Sustainability Suite and under the contract will support diagnose operational problems, determine probable root causes, and recommend corrective actions to prevent events that could lead to unplanned shutdowns and unnecessary emissions.
- "KBR INSITE aims to extend the operating life of the Beaumont plant, while helping drive carbon reduction and energy efficiency in a sustainable way. At KBR, we are fully committed to providing sustainable solutions to our clients globally, and this award from OCI is a testament of the trust that they have placed in us and our team of process experts," says Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions.