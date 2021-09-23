Union Acquisition's shareholder approves business combination with Procaps Group

  • Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) and Procaps Group agrees to close the business combination before September 30, 2021.
  • Approximately 97% of the votes cast at the EGM favored the Business Combination.
  • One business day following the closing of the Business Combination, Holdco's ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "PROC" and "PROCW" respectively.
  • Institutional investors have committed to an upsized PIPE of $100M in ordinary shares of LATN, which will be converted into common shares upon the closing. The PIPE will close concurrently with the business combination.
