Union Acquisition's shareholder approves business combination with Procaps Group
Sep. 23, 2021 6:28 AM ETProcaps Group, S.A. (PROC)PROCBy: SA News Team
- Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) and Procaps Group agrees to close the business combination before September 30, 2021.
- Approximately 97% of the votes cast at the EGM favored the Business Combination.
- One business day following the closing of the Business Combination, Holdco's ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "PROC" and "PROCW" respectively.
- Institutional investors have committed to an upsized PIPE of $100M in ordinary shares of LATN, which will be converted into common shares upon the closing. The PIPE will close concurrently with the business combination.