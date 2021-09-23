Exterran awarded new contract operations project
Sep. 23, 2021 6:53 AM ETExterran Corporation (EXTN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) has been awarded a new contract operations project for its Exterran Water Solutions business at a similar value to the project the company announced earlier this year.
- With this new water project, water will now comprise over 25% of the total company's Contract Operations backlog.
- The new contract was included in the company's previously communicated multi-year forecast.
- Andrew Way, Exterran’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "This is a long-term multi-year contract that will treat over 150,000 barrels of water per day, leveraging our gas flotation technology. Our sustainable fully integrated gas and water solutions continue to help our customers lower their emissions and fresh water usage. Commercial activity as a whole remains strong with a growing opportunity set and we remain confident in further awards in the quarters to come, but exact timing remains the biggest challenge.”