Enthusiast Gaming Holdings pushes ahead with social network launch
Sep. 23, 2021 7:34 AM ETEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ:EGLX) provides an update on the development of its social network for gamers.
- The company says Project GG will be a cross-platform, gaming-centric social network, which it thinks will unite gaming and esports fans on desktop and mobile.
- Key features of Project GG are said to include the ability to create a unique gamer profile, custom content feeds, an extensive game library and social media integration:
- Project GG is intended to initially target the English-speaking gaming market. An initial invitation-only release of Project GG is out in the wild.
- Seeking Alpha author Kevin Mackie projects EGLX could be cash positive by December.