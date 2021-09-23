Enthusiast Gaming Holdings pushes ahead with social network launch

  • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ:EGLX) provides an update on the development of its social network for gamers.
  • The company says Project GG will be a cross-platform, gaming-centric social network, which it thinks will unite gaming and esports fans on desktop and mobile.
  • Key features of Project GG are said to include the ability to create a unique gamer profile, custom content feeds, an extensive game library and social media integration:
  • Project GG is intended to initially target the English-speaking gaming market. An initial invitation-only release of Project GG is out in the wild.
  • Seeking Alpha author Kevin Mackie projects EGLX could be cash positive by December.
