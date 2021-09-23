Tonix Pharmaceuticals expands COVID-19 research collaboration with Columbia University

Close-up of bottles of COVID-19 vaccine
peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) announces that it has expanded the company's research collaboration with Columbia University.
  • The research is designed to fill in important gaps in understanding the detailed immune responses to COVID-19, and to provide a foundation for tailoring vaccines and therapeutics to appropriate individuals with precision medicine.
  • It has the potential to lead to the isolation, characterization and cloning of therapeutically relevant fully human neutralizing monoclonal antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the company said.
  • Shares up nearly 3% premarket.
