Tonix Pharmaceuticals expands COVID-19 research collaboration with Columbia University
Sep. 23, 2021 7:41 AM ETTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)By: SA News Team
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) announces that it has expanded the company's research collaboration with Columbia University.
- The research is designed to fill in important gaps in understanding the detailed immune responses to COVID-19, and to provide a foundation for tailoring vaccines and therapeutics to appropriate individuals with precision medicine.
- It has the potential to lead to the isolation, characterization and cloning of therapeutically relevant fully human neutralizing monoclonal antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the company said.
- Shares up nearly 3% premarket.