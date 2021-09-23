NICE Actimize launches cloud and AI-based AML Essentials solutions for Canadian FinTech

Sep. 23, 2021 7:45 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: SA News Team
  • NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) business, and its cloud and AI-based AML Essentials solutions, has been chosen by the fintech company KOHO Financial.
  • Utilizing NICE Actimize’s AML Essentials, KOHO will also address key guidelines proposed by The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.
  • KOHO has partnered with Peoples Trust Bank to offer customers a secure no-fee spending account, usable worldwide, featuring instant cashback.
  • KOHO will expand its financial crime operations with the NICE Actimize AML Essentials solutions, including Suspicious Activity Monitoring and CDD/KYC capabilities.
