Etsy lands higher price target from Evercore ISI with buyer trends looking strong
Sep. 23, 2021 7:45 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI stays positive on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) after detailed bottom-up analysis suggests that the online retailer should be able to sustain healthy buyer growth and purchase frequency trends, as well as expand EBITDA margins in the long term.
- A key point from the Evercore ISI report is the confidence that Etsy's buyer purchase trends will stay strong with masks or no masks.
- "Based on our proprietary data (survey results), Etsy’s historical trends, and our confidence in the positive impact from Etsy’s ongoing product investments and category expansion (mix-shift to higher-frequency categories), we believe that Etsy should be able to sustain healthy purchase frequency trends going forward."
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Etsy and lifts its price target to $250 vs. $215 prior and the average Wall Street analyst PT of $224.27.