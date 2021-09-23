Incyte and Knight Therapeutics ink exclusive supply and distribution agreement

  • Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl, the Swiss-based affiliate of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), and Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) have entered into an agreement for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (Monjuvi) and pemigatinib (Pemazyre) in Latin America.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply, while Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals and distributing both medicines in Latin America.
  • Tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide is approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of certain adult patients with lymphoma.
  • Pemigatinib is approved in the U.S., Europe and Japan for the treatment of certain adult patients with cholangiocarcinoma.
