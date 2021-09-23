Eargo sheds more than half on DOJ criminal investigation, draws analyst downgrades
Sep. 23, 2021 7:50 AM ETEargo, Inc. (EAR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Hearing aid maker Eargo's (NASDAQ:EAR) shares slump 57.5% premarket after the company in a SEC filing said it "was informed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) related to insurance reimbursement claims the company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans."
- The company is cooperating with the investigation and it intends to work with the government with the objective of validating the process to support any future claims that may be submitted for reimbursement.
- As a result of this probe, the company is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.
- In an Aug. 12 earnings report, the company said that its largest third-party insurance payer was running a claims audit of Eargo; the DOJ is now the insurer’s main contact for the audit.
- In light of this information, EAR is facing a slew of analysts downgrades.
- Wells Fargo Securities analyst Lawrence Biegelsen cut the recommendation on Eargo to Equal Weight from Overweight with price target (PT) of $10, down from $52.
- The uncertainty around the DOJ criminal investigation affects about 55% of Eargo's current revenue, and "an even higher portion of its growth," said Biegelsen, who lowered his 2021 and 2022 revenue and EPS estimates as he removed revenue from the insurance channel from his forecasts starting in Q3.
- J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus double downgraded Eargo to Underweight from Overweight with PT of $11, down from $44.
- The involvement of the federal government "adds an additional element of uncertainty that makes it very difficult to confidently forecast the company's insurance revenues," Marcus tells investors in a research note.
- With such a large portion of its go-forward revenues tied to a "highly unpredictable and hard to diligence binary event," Marcus expects the shares to underperform his coverage universe.
- William Blair analyst Margaret Kaczor downgraded Eargo to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
- Kaczor sees "multiple unknowns to the story" and a "large amount of short-term uncertainty."
- Given that this is now potentially a criminal investigation, there will likely be limited updates as to what is next with the case or timeline to resolution, Kaczor tells investors in a research note.