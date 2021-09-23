Valley National Bancorp to acquire Bank Leumi's U.S. unit for about $1.15B
Sep. 23, 2021 7:51 AM ETBank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (BLMIF), VLYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) agrees to acquire, Leumi, the U.S. subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le Israel BM (OTCPK:BLMIF) in a deal valued at about $1.15B including the value of options.
- Leumi shareholders will receive 3.8025 shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) common stock and $5.08 in cash for each Leumi share held.
- Bank Leumi (OTCPK:BLMIF) shares jump 19% in premarket U.S. trading. In Tel Aviv, Bank Leumi Le-Israel shares are little changed.
- The acquisition will expand Valley National's technology and venture capital banking business and increase its revenue diversity, while Bank Leumi Le-Israel will increase its exposure to the U.S. market.
- The deal is expected to increase Valley National's (VLY) 2023 earnings by 7% on a fully phased-in basis. Tangible book value dilution is expected to be about 1% with an earn-back period of about one year.
- Valley National (VLY) and Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM (OTCPK:BLMIF) also enter an agreement for a business relationship that will include loan participations and customer referrals.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
- The acquisition follows Valley's agreement to acquire The Westchester Bank for ~$210M in stock, adding to its presence in the affluent Westchester County, NY, region.