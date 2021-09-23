RedHill Biopharma settles Movantik patent litigation with Aurobindo
Sep. 23, 2021 7:57 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) says that the company has entered into a settlement with Aurobindo Pharma over a patent lawsuit regarding a generic version of Movantik (naloxegol), a treatment for constipation caused by pain medicines.
- The settlement and license agreement was signed by RedHill (RDHL), AstraZeneca AB, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, and Nektar Therapeutics with Aurobindo in response to the latter’s marketing application for a generic version of Movantik in the U.S.
- Per the terms, Aurobindo will not sell a generic version of the drug in the U.S. until Apr. 1, 2031 (subject to FDA approval) or earlier under certain conditions.
- As part of a previous settlement with Apotex signed in July, Apotex agreed not to sell a generic version of the drug in the U.S. until Oct. 1, 2030.