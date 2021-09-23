Vivos Therapeutics sets up medical consortium to advance obstructive sleep apnea technology

  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) announces the formation of a new medical consortium to advance the company’s technology for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
  • The consortium will assist with the planning, dissemination and conduct of key research initiatives, enhancing physician-dental collaborations, and expanding novel applications of the Vivos technology for additional medical conditions.
  • "We are hopeful that our Medical Consortium will facilitate wider adoption of our technology for patients who would benefit from our non-surgical, non-invasive solution," CEO Kirk Huntsman said.
  • Members of the consortium will serve as consultants to Vivos and receive customary cash and equity compensation.
  • Shares up nearly 4% premarket.
