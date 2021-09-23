TE Connectivity, Amphenol and Sensata Technologies are called sleeper electric vehicle picks
- Evercore ISI heard from companies across the auto ecosystem during presentations this week at its Autotech & AI Conference.
- The overall view from the firm is that headwinds in the auto end market will persist and curtail production in the short run, which could weigh on revenue and EPS across the sector in the second half of 2021.
- Looking for a positive spin on specific stock, Evercore says an acceleration towards electric vehicles should provide secular uplift to concentrated photovoltaic technology and secular growth for companies like TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) and Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST).
- The three stocks trade lower on an EV/EBITDA basis than they did before the chip shortage headlines drove down valuations across the board.