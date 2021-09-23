Cummins receives UK award to accelerate hydrogen engine development
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) says that its hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) program is beginning development of a medium-duty 6.7-liter and a heavy-duty 15-liter engine.
- The development of the 6.7-liter hydrogen engine will focus on medium-duty truck, buses, and construction applications, such as excavators and wheel loaders. A new 15-liter platform offers the potential to bring hydrogen gas-fueled engine capability to heavy duty long-haul trucks.
- The goal for the new hydrogen engines is to achieve zero carbon emissions, and enhanced power density and improved thermal efficiency.
- Cummins global technical centers will work together to achieve commercial viability for the H2-ICE project on a global basis.
- Part of the development work will be undertaken at Cummins Darlington facility and will be supported by a funding award recently received from the UK Government, provided through the Advanced Propulsion Centre.