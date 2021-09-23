Cresco Labs to acquire three high-performing Pennsylvania dispensaries for $90M
Sep. 23, 2021
- Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Bay, d/b/a Cure Pennsylvania for a total consideration of $90M in cash and stock.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q4 and will be completed on a cash-free, debt-free basis with a mutually agreed upon normalized target level of working capital.
- Cure Penn dispensary locations will be incremental and complementary to Cresco Labs' four existing Sunnyside dispensaries in Pennsylvania.
- A retail platform, across three dispensaries, that outperforms the average revenues per-store in Pennsylvania and sets up another immediately accretive acquisition for Cresco Labs.