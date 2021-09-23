Cresco Labs to acquire three high-performing Pennsylvania dispensaries for $90M

Sep. 23, 2021 8:09 AM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor32 Comments

Concept of a Cannabis in medical research. Fresh marijuana leaf on microscope surrounded by test tubes with thc tinctures, leaves and pills in clean white hi tech laboratory environment. 3d rendering.
Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Bay, d/b/a Cure Pennsylvania for a total consideration of $90M in cash and stock.
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q4 and will be completed on a cash-free, debt-free basis with a mutually agreed upon normalized target level of working capital.
  • Cure Penn dispensary locations will be incremental and complementary to Cresco Labs' four existing Sunnyside dispensaries in Pennsylvania.
  • A retail platform, across three dispensaries, that outperforms the average revenues per-store in Pennsylvania and sets up another immediately accretive acquisition for Cresco Labs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.