Unisys provides cloud-based contact center solution to State of Wisconsin DWD

Sep. 23, 2021 8:14 AM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Global IT solutions company Unisys (NYSE:UIS) has been selected by the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) to deliver a cloud-based contact center solution.
  • Unisys will provide the NICE CXone contact center solution to help the DWD enhance its existing communication channels, better monitor interactions and improve real-time reporting. The solution better connects citizens to various government programs, including unemployment insurance, employment and training, and worker's compensation. It is also integrated with Unisys' InteliServe platform to support a frictionless employee experience.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.