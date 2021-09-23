Unisys provides cloud-based contact center solution to State of Wisconsin DWD
Sep. 23, 2021
- Global IT solutions company Unisys (NYSE:UIS) has been selected by the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) to deliver a cloud-based contact center solution.
- Unisys will provide the NICE CXone contact center solution to help the DWD enhance its existing communication channels, better monitor interactions and improve real-time reporting. The solution better connects citizens to various government programs, including unemployment insurance, employment and training, and worker's compensation. It is also integrated with Unisys' InteliServe platform to support a frictionless employee experience.