China tells Evergrande to avoid near-term bond defaults - Bloomberg
Sep. 23, 2021
- Chinese financial regulators instruct China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) to focus on completing unfinished development projects and repaying individual investors and at the same time avoid near-term default on dollar bonds, Bloomberg reports.
- The regulators told the property developer that it should communicate proactively with bondholders to avoid a default, but didn't give specific instructions, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) has $83.5M in interest due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period for making the payment. On Wednesday, the company's Hengda Real Estate unit said it would make a CNY 252M ($35.9M) interest payment on time today.
- In Hong Kong trading, China Evergrande shares closed up 0.3%.
- Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal, citing official familiar with discussions, says that Chinese authorities are telling local governments that they should prepare for a potential collapse of China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF).
- While the government's giving no indications it will bail out the developer, local governments are being told to put together groups of accounting and legal experts to analyze finances around Evergrande's operations in their regions and prepare to have local state-owned and private property developers take over local real-estate projects.
- Also, they're being asked to set up law-enforcement teams to monitor public unrest over the Evergrande turmoil.
