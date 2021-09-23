Embraer, Bristow to partner on urban air mobility; Bristow to buy 100 eVTOLs

  • Embraer's (NYSE:ERJ) Eve Urban Air Mobility and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) announce a memorandum of understanding to explore the development of an Air Operator's Certificate for Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.
  • The companies say the partnership will develop an Urban Air Mobility operating model using Bristow's experience in safely transporting passengers and cargo worldwide.
  • Bristow also placed an order for as many as 100 eVTOLs, with deliveries expected to start in 2026.
  • The MoU "outlines the continued development of a comprehensive UAM model between Bristow and Eve for an eVTOL that could potentially reshape the market for all electric vertical lift with zero-emissions and lower operating costs," Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw says.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Valkyrie Trading Society believes Embraer is "better positioned than most for aviation transformation."
