Embraer, Bristow to partner on urban air mobility; Bristow to buy 100 eVTOLs
Sep. 23, 2021 8:19 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ), VTOLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Embraer's (NYSE:ERJ) Eve Urban Air Mobility and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) announce a memorandum of understanding to explore the development of an Air Operator's Certificate for Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.
- The companies say the partnership will develop an Urban Air Mobility operating model using Bristow's experience in safely transporting passengers and cargo worldwide.
- Bristow also placed an order for as many as 100 eVTOLs, with deliveries expected to start in 2026.
- The MoU "outlines the continued development of a comprehensive UAM model between Bristow and Eve for an eVTOL that could potentially reshape the market for all electric vertical lift with zero-emissions and lower operating costs," Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw says.
