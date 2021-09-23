DLH Holdings awarded FEMA contract
Sep. 23, 2021 8:21 AM ETDLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Healthcare and social services provider DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) has won a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) contract to provide COVID-19 emergency medical services across Alaska.
- As the prime contractor, DLH will deliver medical countermeasures and emergency medical services for hospitals, long-term care facilities, and schools across Alaska as the state responds to an increase in coronavirus cases. The company will manage emergency medical logistics coordination for the healthcare services teams fielded by its subcontractor, which will provide a significant percentage of the services.
- The contract has a ceiling value of $87M for the 90-day base period. It provides for three one-month optional extensions after the initial period of performance.