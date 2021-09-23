Trimble falls after Morgan Stanley turns negative on track ahead

Sep. 23, 2021 8:22 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stressed businessman feeling desperate on crisis stock market, investment concept.
Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley drops its rating on Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Underweight from Neutral with a lack of more material upward EPS revisions seen given the supply chain constraints.
  • The firm thinks wide macro exposure makes consistent long-term growth challenging for Trimble and points to rising commodity/grain prices. It is also noted that the infrastructure bill upside is already built into expectations.
  • "Ongoing expansion into software should lead to a more favorable business model and trigger other drivers for stock appreciation, including operating leverage and higher capital returns, but is reaching maturity absent M&A activity."
  • Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $74 to TRMB.
  • Shares of Trimble are down 1.70% premarket to $89.00, but still trade above their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
