Trimble falls after Morgan Stanley turns negative on track ahead
Sep. 23, 2021 8:22 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley drops its rating on Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Underweight from Neutral with a lack of more material upward EPS revisions seen given the supply chain constraints.
- The firm thinks wide macro exposure makes consistent long-term growth challenging for Trimble and points to rising commodity/grain prices. It is also noted that the infrastructure bill upside is already built into expectations.
- "Ongoing expansion into software should lead to a more favorable business model and trigger other drivers for stock appreciation, including operating leverage and higher capital returns, but is reaching maturity absent M&A activity."
- Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $74 to TRMB.
- Shares of Trimble are down 1.70% premarket to $89.00, but still trade above their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.