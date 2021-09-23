Ault Global invests $2.25M in EV Propulsion company, Unique Electric Solutions
Sep. 23, 2021
- Ault Global (NYSE:DPW) trades 2.6% higher premarket after it invested $2.25M (for 7% stake) in Unique Electric Solutions (UES), privately held developer of EV propulsion systems for commercial trucks and school buses.
- The stake can be increased to 10% on warrants exercise acquired by Ault Global; it has the right to participate up to 50% of any future investment by third parties in UES during the next two years.
- The investment will enable UES to increase production while diversifying into adjacent markets.
- Ault Global's subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, will work with UES to provide commercial EV charging stations and fleet management software solutions to UES and its customers.
- UES has secured contracts with two of New York City's largest school bus operators to convert their school buses to electric propulsion.
- Both the companies agreed that when UES achieves higher-volume orders for its EVs, they will look to enter into a long-term lease for manufacturing space at a Ault Global manufacturing facility.