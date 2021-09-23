Ault Global invests $2.25M in EV Propulsion company, Unique Electric Solutions

Sep. 23, 2021 8:23 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Electric Car Charging At Power Station
peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ault Global (NYSE:DPW) trades 2.6% higher premarket after it invested $2.25M (for 7% stake) in Unique Electric Solutions (UES), privately held developer of EV propulsion systems for commercial trucks and school buses.
  • The stake can be increased to 10% on warrants exercise acquired by Ault Global; it has the right to participate up to 50% of any future investment by third parties in UES during the next two years.
  • The investment will enable UES to increase production while diversifying into adjacent markets.
  • Ault Global's subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, will work with UES to provide commercial EV charging stations and fleet management software solutions to UES and its customers.
  • UES has secured contracts with two of New York City's largest school bus operators to convert their school buses to electric propulsion.
  • Both the companies agreed that when UES achieves higher-volume orders for its EVs, they will look to enter into a long-term lease for manufacturing space at a Ault Global manufacturing facility.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.