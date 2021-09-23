Dell Technologies guides compounded annual revenue growth of 3%-4% and EPS of 6+% through FY2026

  • In Virtual Securities Analyst Meeting taking place today at 10:00 a.m. ET, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) will announce that it expects compounded annual revenue growth of 3%-4%, compounded annual growth in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of 6+% through FY2026 and expects net income to adjusted free cash flow conversion of 100% or better through this period.
  • 3Q2022 expectations to remain consistent with the guidance provides in Q2 call, including year-over-year revenue growth in the mid- to high teens and operating income up 1%-2% sequentially.
  • The company will approve a buyback program up to $5B effective November 2021, on completion of the VMware (NYSE:VMW) spin-off.
  • The company also plans to initiate a quarterly dividend with an attractive yield in its FY2023 first quarter, targeting an annual dividend of approximately $1B.
  • The company intends to return 40%-60% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, starting in FY2023.
  • "At Dell Technologies, our core business is growing and thriving," said Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, Dell Technologies. "And from there, we are building multiple, multi-billion-dollar businesses in areas like edge and telecom where our market position, unique capabilities, and go-to-market reach let us do what others can't."
