Darden Restaurants pushes higher after same-store sales, margins impress

Sep. 23, 2021 8:30 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Olive Garden Sign
LindaJoHeilman/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) gains after cruising past FQ1 estimates and boosting full-year guidance.
  • In its first crack at the Darden numbers, Cowen analyst Andrew Charles says the firm is pleased by the raised fiscal 2022 same store sales guidance from DRI that more than offsets higher inflation expectations to deliver upside to prior EBITDA and EPS targets. "Importantly, the stronger than expected sales led to restaurant level margins of 22.0%, which beat our 21.2% estimate and 20.5% consensus," he notes.
  • Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) are up 1.12% premarket to $152.00. DRI has now topped EPS marks in 13 straight quarters.
