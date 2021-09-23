GreenPower makes delivery of ten EV Star Cab and Chassis to WeShip
Sep. 23, 2021 8:49 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) has delivered ten all-electric cab and chassis to WeShip.
- GreenPower's EV Star Cab and Chassis (EV Star CC) accommodates a wide variety of mid and last mile needs, incorporating a body of the customers choosing, on GreenPower's highly rated chassis. It has a carrying capacity up to 7,000 pounds and a range of 150 miles.
- The EV Star CC will be used in a first-of-its-kind utility in Southern California. The transaction was facilitated by California HVIP program.
- The companies secured HVIP vouchers in the amount of $66,000 per EV Star Cab and Chassis for a total of $660,000 in funding for this project. The remainder of the purchase price was funded through lease financing by GreenPower.
- GP shares trading +5.07% pre-market