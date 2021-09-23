New Roundhill Digital Payments ETF is set to launch

Sep. 23, 2021 12:07 PM ETARKF, FINX, IPAY, TPAYBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment

Fintech concept
Jirsak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Roundhill Investments is unveiling the Roundhill Digital Payments ETF: PAYY, which plans to invest in companies that are a part of the digital-transaction ecosystem.
  • Per a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, PAYY will be a passively managed fund that intends to track the Roundhill Digital Payments Leaders Index.
  • The index covers the "digital-payment universe," which Roundhill defines as companies that participate in developing, producing or servicing fintech products and services to facilitate digital payments. Firms in the index provide things like tech infrastructure or intermediate platforms in such areas as digital currencies or digital wallets.
  • PAYY intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, but Roundhill hasn't disclosed its expense ratio yet.
  • The new ETF will likely compete with other fintech funds, such as ARK Fintech Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKF), Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX), ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) and Tortoise Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY).
  • PAYY will be Roundhill Investments seventh exchange traded fund.
  • Price action: ARKF +0.36%, FINX +1.15%, IPAY +1.76%, and TPAY +1.14%.
  • In other fintech news, Amplify ETFs announced plans earlier this week to launch the Amplify Decentralized Finance & Crypto Exposure ETF.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.