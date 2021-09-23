B. Riley commences tender offer for up to 2M ADS of DoubleDown Interactive

Sep. 23, 2021 9:10 AM ETDoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI), RILYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) through its wholly owned subsidiary, B. Riley Securities commenced its earlier announced cash tender offer for the purchase of up to 2M ADSs (each representing 0.05 of a common share) of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI).
  • The offer price is $18/DDI ADS, to be paid net to the seller in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes.
  • B. Riley is making this offer to increase its investment and because it believes the current market value for the ADS is not reflective of DDI's intrinsic value.
  • The offer is scheduled to expire on Oct.22 unless offer is extended or earlier terminated.
