Volkswagen invests in new China battery factory in bid to increase EV volumes

Shanghai Volkswagen"s factory photo gallery quality inspection room, workers are manually detecting the off-line Volkswagen sedan
Jenson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +1.1%) is setting up a new Electric Vehicle battery system factory in the eastern China city of Hefei which will be ready to produce cars in 2023.
  • By 2025, the car maker will invest over €140M ($164M) in its majority-owned joint venture with state-owned vehicle manufacturer JAC in an effort to annually produce 150K to 180K EV battery systems. Volkswagen also owns share of battery maker Gotion, which is headquartered in the city.
  • This year, Volkswagen sold around 7,000 of its ID. series electric models in China. The company hopes to sell between 80,000 and 100,000 this year.
  • In Volkswagen's March earnings call, CEO Herbet Diess said that the company has "high-volume aspirations" for China.
