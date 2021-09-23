Roku gains 3% as Guggenheim upgrades, company expands Canada ad business
Sep. 23, 2021 9:14 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)IPGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Roku is up 3.3% premarket as Guggenheim upgrades to Buy, from Neutral, on a few factors.
- It's an attractive entry point in terms of valuation, analyst Michael Morris says, noting the stock is about 32% off July's 52-week high. But he's positive on connected TV ad growth, and sees value in its international expansion, the room for more marketing agreements, and expanded advertising tools.
- He has a $395 price target, implying 22% upside.
- Meanwhile, as for expanded advertising tools, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is expanding its Canadian ad business, rolling out the OneView advertising platform to tap the country's move toward streaming TV.
- OneView offers a self-serve platform to advertisers, tapping TV identity data from Roku's streaming service, to manage ads across streaming campaigns on the television, desktop and mobile.
- And Roku has signed IPG affiliate Matterkind as the first OneView campaign partner.
- “With half of Canadian TV streamers regularly using ad supported streaming channels like The Roku Channel, and millions having left behind traditional TV for TV streaming, there’s a big opportunity available for marketers looking to tap into this rich audience,” says Roku's Christina Summers.
- This week, the company unveiled an app to ease developing streaming TV ad campaigns for Shopify merchants.