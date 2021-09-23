Remark nabs $5M contract for 100 industrial real estate construction sites.
Sep. 23, 2021
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) received a contract worth $5M for delivering the company's AI-driven workplace safety solutions to 100 industrial real estate construction sites.
- Primarily in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, 30 sites are expected to be installed by the end of the calendar year, with the balance completed by the end of 1Q22.
- "With the government expected to more critically enforce workplace safety in the coming year, our platform solutions allow our customers to ensure their standard operating procedures are followed, and our success in helping our clients meet their needs and obligations should allow us to continue to tap into an enormous market that is expected to have 500K+ new construction sites in the coming years," chairman & CEO Kai-Shing Tao commented.