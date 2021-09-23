lululemon strikes deal to design Team Canada's Olympic clothing
Sep. 23, 2021 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)
- lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) will replace Hudson's Bay as the official outfitter for Team Canada until 2028, beginning with the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. As the team's official outfitter, lululemon will design Team Canada’s apparel and accessories for the Games and provide every athlete, coach and Mission Team member with clothing for various events, including the opening ceremony, medal awards ceremonies, and the closing ceremony.
- Additionally, lululemon has begun selling its Team Canada collection, which includes a Future Legacy bag from which 10% of proceeds will go to the Canadian Olympic Foundation and the Paralympic Foundation of Canada.
- "lululemon is a company that puts its values first," said David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, about the partnership.
- Oppenheimer recently raised its price target on lululemon stock by over $100 to $520, representing 20% upside.