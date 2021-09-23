Target unveils plan to hire 100,000 seasonal employees
Sep. 23, 2021 9:31 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to provide five million more hours to current stores team members this holiday shopping season, resulting in more than $75M more in pay for its existing team.
- The company looks forward to hire 100,000 seasonal team members at its stores nationwide, about 30,000 less than last year.
- The company also announced to offer its U.S.-based part-time and full-time team members the most comprehensive debt-free education assistance program available in the retail industry.
- Last week, Amazon announced to hire 125,000 employees in the U.S; FedEx also announced to hire 90,000 employees ahead of this holiday season.