Rogers Communications expands 5G network to Dartmouth and Bedford
Sep. 23, 2021 9:34 AM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rogers Communications (RCI) has further expanded Canada's 5G network in Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia.
- Rogers has now delivered Atlantic Canada's first 5G network to 16 communities across the region, including to the cities of Halifax, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, as part of a broader series of investments in Canada's east coast.
- Since January 2020, Rogers has invested in LTE enhancements and 5G connectivity in 32 communities in Atlantic Canada and will enhance wireless connectivity to 25 more communities by year end
- In the last 20 months, Rogers enhanced wireline connectivity in 71 Eastern Canadian communities.
- Last month, company invested $3.3B in 3500 MHz band spectrum, covering 99.4% of the Canadian population, to enhance and accelerate the expansion of Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network.