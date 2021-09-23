Rogers Communications expands 5G network to Dartmouth and Bedford

Sep. 23, 2021 9:34 AM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

5G Wifi Mobile Technology
Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

  • Rogers Communications (RCI) has further expanded Canada's 5G network in Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia.
  • Rogers has now delivered Atlantic Canada's first 5G network to 16 communities across the region, including to the cities of Halifax, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, as part of a broader series of investments in Canada's east coast.
  • Since January 2020, Rogers has invested in LTE enhancements and 5G connectivity in 32 communities in Atlantic Canada and will enhance wireless connectivity to 25 more communities by year end
  • In the last 20 months, Rogers enhanced wireline connectivity in 71 Eastern Canadian communities.
  • Last month, company invested $3.3B in 3500 MHz band spectrum, covering 99.4% of the Canadian population, to enhance and accelerate the expansion of Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.