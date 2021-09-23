Google sues India regulator over leaked probe report
Sep. 23, 2021 9:34 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Google (GOOG +0.5%, GOOGL +0.3%) is suing the Competition Commission of India after the leak of a confidential report from the watchdog about an antitrust probe into the company.
- The tech giant has said it was looking forward to demonstrating that its Android mobile operating system had led to "more competition and innovation, not less." But a leaked report showed the CCI's probe found Google abused its market power in India, using "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors.
- Google has challenged the CCI at the Delhi High Court to prevent any more disclosures of confidential findings: "We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process, and we hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with."
- The leaked report found that the company illegally imposed an unfair condition on device manufacturers through mandatory app pre-installation, and that it leveraged its Play Store app market to maintain dominance.
- Yesterday, Google says it was expanding advertising transparency disclosures for its users.