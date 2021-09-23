Google sues India regulator over leaked probe report

Sep. 23, 2021 9:34 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Google"s headquarters in Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Google (GOOG +0.5%, GOOGL +0.3%) is suing the Competition Commission of India after the leak of a confidential report from the watchdog about an antitrust probe into the company.
  • The tech giant has said it was looking forward to demonstrating that its Android mobile operating system had led to "more competition and innovation, not less." But a leaked report showed the CCI's probe found Google abused its market power in India, using "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors.
  • Google has challenged the CCI at the Delhi High Court to prevent any more disclosures of confidential findings: "We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process, and we hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with."
  • The leaked report found that the company illegally imposed an unfair condition on device manufacturers through mandatory app pre-installation, and that it leveraged its Play Store app market to maintain dominance.
  • Yesterday, Google says it was expanding advertising transparency disclosures for its users.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.