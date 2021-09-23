Liquid Media completes acquisition of Indieflix
Sep. 23, 2021 9:57 AM ETLiquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) acquires iNDIEFLIX for up to 2.5M common shares of Liquid which are scheduled to be paid out to iNDIEFLIX investors across specific performance milestones in five equal tranches of 500,000 common shares each (the “Consideration Shares”).
- The first tranche of consideration shares was paid on closing, with four remaining milestones to be triggered by iNDIEFLIX revenues totaling up to US$65M in the years ahead.
- Additional cash is being invested in iNDIEFLIX’s ongoing operations, to be applied towards working capital and production of original content for iNDIEFLIX’s education and other channels.
