The Brink’s Company revises 2021 guidance downward
Sep. 23, 2021 9:41 AM ETBCOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Brink’s Company (BCO -0.9%) expects full-year revenue of $4.1B-4.2B vs. consensus of $4.33B with a non-GAAP operating profit margin of ~11.2%; EBITDA of $660M
- Prior revenue guidance of ~$4.2B-4.6B; Adjusted operating profit of $466-$556M, margin of 11.1%-12.1%
- Preliminary targets for 2022 continue to include adjusted EBITDA growth to a range between $785M-825M.
- Q3 2021 Guidance: Revenue $1.03B-1.07B vs. consensus of $1.12B; operating profit $103M; operating profit margin 9.8%; EBITDA 150M.
- Q4 2021 Guidance: Revenue $1.04B-1.1B vs. consensus of $1.19B; operating profit $162M; operating profit margin 15.1%; EBITDA 208M.
