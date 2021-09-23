Denny's streamlines digital experience with new features for diners

Denny"s Diner restaurant sign
code6d/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Denny's (DENN +1.6%) relaunches its digital website, mobile app, and Denny's on Demand in its next phase of its digital transformation to increase ticket size and guest frequency, along with giving the diner a quicker way to add new features.
  • The company's new mobile app features enhanced ease-of-use and provides customers with up-to-date Denny's news items including menu updates.
  • The guest experience through Denny's on Demand has been streamlined, allowing for frictionless customer ordering and smart upsell and cross-sell options.
  • The Denny's app and website will allow customers to personalize their profiles and save favorite meals and locations. Denny's Rewards members will have access to a new digital wallet to save rewards and promotions.
  • The company is moving towards a more digital focus in part because of staffing issues experienced in the restaurant industry nationwide.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.