Denny's streamlines digital experience with new features for diners
Sep. 23, 2021 9:47 AM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)By: SA News Team
- Denny's (DENN +1.6%) relaunches its digital website, mobile app, and Denny's on Demand in its next phase of its digital transformation to increase ticket size and guest frequency, along with giving the diner a quicker way to add new features.
- The company's new mobile app features enhanced ease-of-use and provides customers with up-to-date Denny's news items including menu updates.
- The guest experience through Denny's on Demand has been streamlined, allowing for frictionless customer ordering and smart upsell and cross-sell options.
- The Denny's app and website will allow customers to personalize their profiles and save favorite meals and locations. Denny's Rewards members will have access to a new digital wallet to save rewards and promotions.
- The company is moving towards a more digital focus in part because of staffing issues experienced in the restaurant industry nationwide.