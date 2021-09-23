Everi Holdings higher as B. Riley points to digital wallet upside
Sep. 23, 2021 9:49 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- B. Riley Securities is even more constructive on Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) on its view that digital wallet adoption offers significant per share value.
- Analyst David Bain and team believe investors are underestimating the importance of EVRI's digital wallet opportunity and see a financial opportunity from the casino digital fintech evolution that is now underway.
- "We calculate a CY25E base-case partial digital fintech industry transition worth an additional ~$5 to $7 per share to EVRI versus our price target with the long-term opportunity (2030E) worth up to ~$20 per share."
- B. Riley keeps a Buy rating on EVRI and price target of $39 in place.
- Everi Holdings has Seeking Alpha factor grades of A for profitability, momentum and revisions.