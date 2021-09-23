GoodRx launches health information website to increase market share
Sep. 23, 2021 9:54 AM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) has unveiled GoodRx Health, an online portal to provide research-based answers to important health questions and potentially increase the company’s current market share backed by improved interactions with pharmaceutical manufacturers.
- In addition to knowledge, the content on GoodRx Health will focus on providing consumers with resources on healthcare expenses in terms of cost, savings, and insurance coverage.
- The website will offer “potential growth opportunities for our Pharma Manufacturer Solutions business,” the company said, noting that it will work with pharmaceutical manufacturers to directly use the platform to increase awareness on savings programs among patients and prescribers.
- The initiative will strengthen the company’s efforts to tap into more of the $30 billion total addressable market each year, GoodRx (GDRX) said.
- Company shares rose following its Q2 2021 financials in reaction to better than expected performance.