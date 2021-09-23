Grubhub partners to allow Washington Football fans order food online at FedExField
Sep. 23, 2021 10:00 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Washington Football Team has selected Grubhub (GRUB +1.8%) as its food ordering partner for in-stadium dining at FedExField.
- As part of this partnership, Grubhub has created a custom ordering experience specifically for FedExField that fans can access through the Grubhub app or by scanning QR codes on the back of seats and around the stadium. Approximately 20 vendors throughout FedExField will be available for ordering on Grubhub.
- "We're excited to bring our mobile ordering and pickup technology right to fans' fingertips at FedExField," says Brian Madigan, vice president of campus and corporate partners at Grubhub.
- In addition to mobile ordering and pickup, the sports team and Grubhub plan to pilot merchandise ordering facility from in-stadium retailers through Grubhub app.
