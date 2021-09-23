Leading Economic Index gain in August extends rapidly rising trajectory

Sep. 23, 2021 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • August Leading Indicators: +0.9% to 117.1 vs. +0.6% consensus and +0.8% prior (revised from +0.9%).
  • Coincident Economic Index: +0.2% to 105.9.
  • Lagging Economic Index: +0.1% to 106.3.
  • The LEI continues on a "rapidly rising trajectory," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.
  • "While the Delta variant — alongside rising inflation fears — could create headwinds for labor markets and the consumer spending outlook in the near term, the trend in the LEI is consistent with robust economic growth in the reminder of the year. Real GDP growth for 2021 is expected to reach nearly 6.0 percent year-over-year, before easing to a still-robust 4.0 percent for 2022," Ozyildirim said.
  • Earlier, PMI composite flash signals softer September than August
