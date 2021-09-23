PAVmed Subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics files IPO, terms undisclosed

  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and its majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics announced that Lucid has filed registration statement on Form S-1 with SEC for proposed IPO.
  • Number of shares, price range have not been determined.
  • Lucid Diagnostics intends to list its common stock on The Nasdaq under the symbol, "LUCD"; it makes diagnostic tests for esophageal precancer and cancer.
  • Lucid Diagnostics indicates that Pavmed currently owns ~72.6% of company's outstanding common stock, and is the controlling stockholder.
  • The company believes that its lead products, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, constitute the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent EAC deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.
