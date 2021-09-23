Havn Life signs distribution deal with Mycrodose Therapeutics for psilocybin
Sep. 23, 2021 10:06 AM ETHAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVLF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Havn Life Sciences (OTCPK:HAVLF) is collaborating with California-based Mycrodose Therapeutics
- Havn will work with its partners to export their naturally derived psilocybin to Mycrodose, where it will be used in the development of advanced drug delivery (ADD) systems to treat mental health and cognitive degenerative diseases, and distributed to appropriately licensed customers in the U.S.
- The company said the partnership allows naturally derived psilocybin to be available in the U.S. for a better price than currently available.
- Mycrodose has been granted a license to research four psychedelic compounds including psilocybin, MDMA, DMT, and LSD by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
- "Mycrodose Therapeutics has a strong working relationship with the DEA, and is well-suited to manage the highly-regulated distribution requirements for psilocybin in the US, said Havn CEO Tim Moore.
- "Mycrodose Therapeutics is excited to form this mutually expansive and highly profitable partnership with HAVN Life as their exclusive distributor in the United States of naturally derived GMP psilocybin, GMP psilocybin botanical extract, and GMP psilocybin raw mushroom powder," said Chad Conner, CEO, Mycrodose.