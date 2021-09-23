Innodata inks 5-year contract for data analytics platform
Sep. 23, 2021 10:17 AM ETInnodata Inc. (INOD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Innodata (INOD +2.5%) secured a contract with a multinational bank to provide AI-enhanced data feeds and a data analytics platform.
- Innodata expects the five-year contract will result in ~$2M/year in subscription revenue in the initial two years and ~$2.4M/year thereafter.
- "IDP (intelligent document processing) helps businesses solve real-world challenges they encounter when analyzing vast quantities of data and documents. By applying our proprietary AI document processing technologies and garnering insights through our SaaS analytics application, we will help the bank streamline processes, improve operational efficiency, and drive improvements in analytics," said Innodata CEO Jack Abuhoff.