Innodata inks 5-year contract for data analytics platform

Sep. 23, 2021 10:17 AM ETInnodata Inc. (INOD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Innodata (INOD +2.5%) secured a contract with a multinational bank to provide AI-enhanced data feeds and a data analytics platform.
  • Innodata expects the five-year contract will result in ~$2M/year in subscription revenue in the initial two years and ~$2.4M/year thereafter.
  • "IDP (intelligent document processing) helps businesses solve real-world challenges they encounter when analyzing vast quantities of data and documents. By applying our proprietary AI document processing technologies and garnering insights through our SaaS analytics application, we will help the bank streamline processes, improve operational efficiency, and drive improvements in analytics," said Innodata CEO Jack Abuhoff.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.