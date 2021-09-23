DoorDash eyes investment in Germany delivery startup Flink, faces FTC pressure in U.S.
Sep. 23, 2021 10:54 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DoorDash (DASH -0.3%) is seeing a lot of developments hit this morning to send investors scrambling. Shares are lower after PlainSite tweeted that the company is part of an ongoing FTC investigation over fee caps and worker protections. That story is still developing.
- Separately, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is reported to be leading a fundraising round in German grocery delivery player Flink SE. Sources indicate the round gives a valuation of $2.1B to the startup. DoorDash (DASH) has expressed interest in expanding in Europe through M&A.
- DoorDash (DASH) started the day in positive territory.