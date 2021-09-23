Everything Blockchain names interim CFO
Sep. 23, 2021 11:08 AM ETEverything Blockchain, Inc. (OBTX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Everything Blockchain (OTCPK:OBTX) appoints William C. Regan as the company's interim chief financial officer, succeeding chairman Michael Hawkins in the role.
- Hawkins, however, maintains his position as the chairman of board.
- Regan brings in 40 years of finance and accounting experience, including 25 years at public companies. He has been a consultant with Everything Blockchain since May 2021 and most recently has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Fornetix.
- "Everything Blockchain has experienced tremendous growth during the past few months, and my abilities to serve as both the Chairman and CFO was no longer viable. In addition, as we began to align the organization with an up listing to either the NASDAQ or NYSE, we have implemented additional financial matrix, procedures, and processes that will require additional time and focus," says chairman Hawkins.