Peloton hopes Bike price cut and cheaper Tread lead to more 'Peloton Households'
Sep. 23, 2021 11:13 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: SA News Team
- Peloton (PTON +1.5%) outlined its shift towards making money from subscription services rather than its physical bikes and treadmills during its Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference presentation. CEO John Foley called 2022 an investment year, not just in R&D and the supply chain, but also in raising consumer awareness about the class content and workout features that Peloton's newest Tread product comes with, making it more than just a treadmill.
- The company hopes that the $400 Bike price cut and the lower-priced Tread will maximize the number of Peloton Bikes, Treads, and future products in households, leading to more recurring subscription revenue. Foley said that the fitness company was investing "5% or something nominal" on the initial physical product sale after the price drop to gain more subscribers. "We believe that if you can spend $100 to lock in $3,000, you would do that all day," he explained.
- The price cut and cheaper Tread will impact Peloton's margins initially, but the associated subscription margin is expected to be above 70% over the next couple of years.
- Foley noted that the company looked at lowering prices earlier but didn't because of a supply-demand imbalance. Additional production capacity from the purchase of Tonic, a third-party manufacturer in Taiwan, and domestic supply chain investments made Peloton comfortable with the price cut now.
- Peloton is also expanding into the hospitality business in part to raise consumer awareness of its products: "For every one we place in hotels, we sell seven Peloton bikes," said Foley.
- Peloton stock fell to a four-month low yesterday ahead of the investor conference.