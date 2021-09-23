H.B. Fuller surges after strong Q3 show, raised FY21 guidance

Sep. 23, 2021 11:17 AM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • H.B. Fuller (FUL +9.4%) has been on the rise since reporting strong FQ3 numbers on September 22, with revenue beating analyst expectations by $29.43M.
  • Revenue rose 19.58% Y/Y to $826.83M for the quarter, while adjusted EPS of $0.79 matched estimates. On an organic basis, revenue rose 16%, driven by volume growth and pricing.
  • The company recorded double-digit organic growth across all three business units. Organic growth also remained significant compared with the pre-pandemic quarter in 2019, suggesting strong underlying fundamentals.
  • Adjusted gross profit of $196M rose 4%, but higher raw material and freight costs ate into the company's margins. Still, cost controls and volume leverage led to an improvement in adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of revenue.
  • Adjusted net attributable income rose 7% to $43M, while adjusted EPS was up 4%. Adjusted EBITDA too increased 5% to $111M.
  • Chief Executive Officer Jim Owens commented: "H.B. Fuller delivered another strong quarter with double-digit organic revenue growth as we gained share in key market segments through innovative solutions, improved pricing and took decisive actions to secure raw materials and meet customer demand."
  • The company raised prices and implemented a surcharge on global shipments from September 1, and also reported annualized pricing adjustments of $225M in the year. Owens highlighted "ongoing raw material and packaging shortages as well as increasing inflationary pressures on logistics, freight, and labor" as challenges.
  • H.B. Fuller has raised its full-year revenue guidance to 17%-18% Y/Y growth, with 15%-17% growth in Q4. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of ~$460M to $470M, up 13%-16%, driven by a recovery in industrial production worldwide, pricing actions to offset higher input costs and operational improvement projects.
