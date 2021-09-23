AEye attracts bull call from Guggenheim on potential to be a lidar survivor

Sep. 23, 2021 11:19 AM ETAEye, Inc. (LIDR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Guggenheim starts off coverage on AEye Inc. (LIDR -0.2%) with a Buy rating on its view that the company is positioned to be one of the survivors in the rapidly growing and rapidly evolving lidar industry.
  • Analyst Joseph Osha notes AEye combines a capital-light approach with a software-heavy business model. Amid a surge in competitors in the lidar sector, Osha thinks the key to success will be getting to scale quickly.
  • "We believe that AEye has the necessary pieces in place, with a key automotive relationship in place and a coherent technology story," he writes.
  • Analysis from Guggenheim indicates the lidar market amounting to ~$13B in 2030, up from $1.8B in 2020, with the majority of that revenue expected to come from automotive applications. With the huge market potential ahead, AEye is valued several years out and discounted back. Guggenheim assigns a price target of $14 to back up its bullish view. The firm is one of the first with a rating on LIDR since the SPAC deal closed.
