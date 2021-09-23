Capstone Green Energy wins two orders for renewable energy systems
Sep. 23, 2021 11:26 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Capstone Green Energy (CGRN +10.9%) jumps it its highest in more than tow months after saying it received two orders for its carbon neutral externally fired microturbines; financial terms are not disclosed.
- Capstone says the first order is for a metal-processing plant in Brandenburg, Germany, that will be part of a combined heat and power system expected to provide 80% of the facility's electrical demand, and the second order is part of an upgrade to an existing system currently installed at a municipal utility in Hessen, Germany.
- Earlier this week, Capstone announced an order for a Caribbean resort redevelopment project that includes 2.4 MWs of its microturbine energy systems.
- Capstone has little competition in the methane collection field and has "the best product and sell it at a very competitive price," Stephen Tobin writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.