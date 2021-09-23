AstraZeneca teams up with VaxEquity for self-amplifying RNA platform
Sep. 23, 2021 11:28 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)SNY, PFE, BNTX, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor11 Comments
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has partnered with VaxEquity to commercialize drugs based on the self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) platform of the latter.
- Originated from Imperial College London, the saRNA platform is similar to the technology used in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
- But it has potential for enhanced effect as self-amplification expresses proteins for longer, leading to higher protein concentrations per dose level, according to VaxEquity.
- Per the terms, AstraZeneca (AZN) will support the company with R&D funding and has the option to collaborate for up to 26 drug targets.
- In return, VaxEquity stands to receive milestone payments up to $195 million in addition to royalties in the mid-single digits per drug target. The company has already received an upfront equity investment from AstraZeneca and Morningside Ventures.
AstraZeneca’s (AZN) deal for RNA-based drugs follows that of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), which agreed to acquire mRNA therapeutics company Translate Bio in August.